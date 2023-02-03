Nick A. Nyseth, age 55, of New Richmond, WI, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Baldwin Care Center.

Nick was born on February 10, 1967 in Eau Claire, WI to Gene and Vicky (Wenaas) Nyseth. Nick attended Chippewa Falls Schools and graduated from Hudson High School in 1985. He enjoyed time spent fishing at the cabin at Nob Hill Campground in New Auburn, WI. Nick worked for Hanson Service Station during high school. While in high school, he began training to become an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). Nick spent his entire adult life devoted to EMS. He was a Paramedic Graduate (1988) from 916 Vocational Tech in White Bear Lake. He worked for St. Croix Emergency Medical Services in Hudson prior to working for New Richmond Ambulance Service, where he served as director for many years. His love for emergency medicine didn’t stop at the ambulance. He became Instructor Coordinator at WITC in New Richmond, WI, where he worked for nearly 30 years educating thousands of students. He also was Founder and President of Alliance Education Group.

