Nick A. Nyseth, age 55, of New Richmond, WI, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Baldwin Care Center.
Nick was born on February 10, 1967 in Eau Claire, WI to Gene and Vicky (Wenaas) Nyseth. Nick attended Chippewa Falls Schools and graduated from Hudson High School in 1985. He enjoyed time spent fishing at the cabin at Nob Hill Campground in New Auburn, WI. Nick worked for Hanson Service Station during high school. While in high school, he began training to become an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). Nick spent his entire adult life devoted to EMS. He was a Paramedic Graduate (1988) from 916 Vocational Tech in White Bear Lake. He worked for St. Croix Emergency Medical Services in Hudson prior to working for New Richmond Ambulance Service, where he served as director for many years. His love for emergency medicine didn’t stop at the ambulance. He became Instructor Coordinator at WITC in New Richmond, WI, where he worked for nearly 30 years educating thousands of students. He also was Founder and President of Alliance Education Group.
He enjoyed reading to further his knowledge for his teaching and to find out the newest trends in Emergency Medicine. Nick’s entrepreneurial drive led him to found and operate Grand Consulting which helped companies with administrative guidance. He also founded Uniform Connection in New Richmond and later Stillwater, which sold emergency service apparel and equipment.
He is survived by his mother, Vicky; sister, Gina Beaver of Somerset, WI; brother, Jesse (Malissa) of Star Prairie, WI; and brother-in-law, Dave Beaver. He is preceded by his father, Gene in 2015; as well as his grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation two hours prior at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. Pastor John Hanson will be officiating.
Honorary casket bearers will be Casey Swetlik, Mike O’Connell, Glen Hartman, Terry Nesvold, Robert Moody, Jeff Dabruzzi, Adam Wojciehowski, Ben Wasmund, Jennifer Kerner, Mary Kay Rice, Mary (Doar) Zipperer, Michael Solberg, Dr. David Olson, and Dr. Keith Wesley.
Burial will be in the Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, WI at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
