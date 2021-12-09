Nicki Schreck

Nicki Lee Schreck, 47, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at her residence after a long battle of health issues.
Nicki was born February 19, 1974, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Michael and Barbara (Bell) Schreck, Sr.
Nicki was an avid Packer fan and reader. She loved to scrapbook and do beading, watch scary movies, listen to country western music, play board games and family gatherings.
Nicki is survived by her mother, Barbara Schreck of Bloomer; two brothers, Michael Schreck, Jr. of Chippewa Falls and Norman (Carrie) Schreck of Chetek; and one sister, Michelle (Shawn) Werle of Cadott; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Teardra, Isabell, James, Gabriell and Aubray; great nieces, Madison and Bella; and great nephew, Branson.
Nicki was preceded in death by her father, Michael Schreck, Sr.; one sister, Tracie Schreck; maternal and paternal grandparents, Norman and Lorraine (Bell) Pitzer and George and Helen Schreck.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 and from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, December 13 at the funeral home.
The family would like to give special thanks to Tyler and Kelsi Hoyt-Moon for their dedication to Nicki over the years and to Brenda Jones for your continued friendship through the years. Your love and kindness will never be forgotten.