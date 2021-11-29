Nicole Marie Green of Coon Rapids, MN, and formerly of Elk Mound, WI, passed away accidently at the age of 34 on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and went to her heavenly home with her savior, Jesus Christ.
Nicole was born August 30, 1987, to Gerald and Mary (Johnson) Green. She welcomed her brother David into the family in March of 1989, with whom she shared an inseparable bond. Nicole was born in Woodbury, MN, before the family moved to Elk Mound, WI, where she grew up and graduated high school. She was active in sports and loved competition. Nicole then attended college at UW Eau Claire and graduated from UW Stout with a degree in Psychology. After graduation, Nicole and her two best friends moved to Minneapolis where she resided until her death.
Nicole was a free spirit and loved life. She had a way of making a dark room bright and a cold room warm. Everyone wanted to be her friend and she accepted everyone for who they were. Her friends, fellow employees, and customers were her life; she adored each and everyone. Nicole was a huge Packer fan and was not afraid to cheer them on even in a room full of Viking fans. She loved adventure, be it skydiving, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, or tough mudder competitions; she always gave it her best.
Her most cherished thing in her life was her family whom she loved with all her heart. She ended every conversation with family saying “I love you.”
Nicole is survived by her parents; brother, David (Sarah) Green of Eau Claire; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a list of friends that goes on forever. She will be missed by all who knew her, but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Nicole’s Life will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717, Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. A prayer service & time of reflection will begin at 2 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
