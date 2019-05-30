Nils M. Lund passed away peacefully from an aortic aneurysm on May 26, 2019.
Nils was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on July 29, 1939 to Andrew and Hazel (Tolvstad) Lund. He married Karen Mueller on September 8, 1962. Nils served with the West Allis Fire Department and worked as an insurance agent for Wisconsin Employer’s Insurance and WPS Insurance until he retired.
Nils had a love for cars, golfing, snowmobiling, boating, motorcycling, and taking trips with Karen. His friends and family enjoyed his quick wit and sense of humor.
Nils was survived by his wife Karen. He had great pride in his daughter Krista (Lund) Borst, son-in-law Randy Borst, and granddaughter Kendra Filla. He was also survived by cousins, sisters, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Nils were his parents, Andrew and Hazel Lund; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial service will take place at 11:30 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Brahm Semmler Smith officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning from 10 am until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in New Berlin, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Nils’ memory to Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.