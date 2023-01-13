Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22nd, 2022, at the age of 96 years old. He was born on June 30th, 1926, in Boyd, WI, to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944.

Following High School, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sargent, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).

