Nina Delores Baier, age 93 of Eau Claire, formerly of Elmwood, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Nina was born March 2, 1928, in What Cheer, IA. She was the daughter of Lawrence A. and Edith M. (Newcomb) Ridpath. As a young girl, Nina moved with her family to Wisconsin in the spring of 1938. She attended elementary school in Owen, WI and graduated from Owen High School in 1946. Nina entered Nurses training at Luther Hospital School of Nursing in the fall of 1946 and graduated in September of 1949. She worked two years at Luther before her marriage to Willard Charles Baier on August 16, 1951 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Eau Claire. After marriage, they farmed making their home in rural Elmwood-Farm Hill, for 52 years, and born to this union were six children. Nina worked for Dr. Frank Springer at the Elmwood Clinic for five years. In 2004 they moved to Eau Claire, Bill died in 2008, and Nina has remained in Eau Claire the rest of her life.
Nina enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, canning, doing crocheting, counted cross-stitch, ceramics, and spending time with her family and friends. Nina loved participating in every activity held at Orchard Hill Assisted Living.
Nina is survived by her six children, Mary E. Baier of Cleveland, TN; Ann M. (Kevin) Bluhm of River Falls; R. Thomas (Mary) Baier of Elmwood; Michael L. (Cathy) Baier of Eau Claire; Anthony “Tony” C. (Dawn) Baier of Elmwood, Mark J. (Joy) Baier of Eau Galle; 12 grandchildren, Dan (Amy), Adam (Betsy), Jeff (Michele) Baier, Ruth (Chuck) Ebert, Sara (Court) Gunderson, Allyson (Bryant) Moore, Stephanie (Mike) Daleiden, Abby (fiancé Logan Erdmann) Baier, Brady, Heidi, Andrew Webb and Cameron Bluhm, and 12 great grandchildren, Three sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Droster, DeForest, WI, Judy (Bob) Giardina, Cypress, CA, Kitty McCardle, Elmwood; two brothers-in-law, Norbert Jensen of Lakeville, MN and Jim (Joanne) Baier of Elmwood; two special friends, Janet Allen and Linda Corra, several nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, two brothers, Bill (Marion) and Charles (Lucille) Ridpath.
The family would like to thank Dr. J. Setla and Dr. F. O’Cochlain and the entire staff of Orchard Hills Assisted Living for their great care and treatment these past many years.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Rev. Thomas Krieg officiating. Burial will be 3:00 PM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery-Farm Hill, rural Elmwood. A light luncheon will follow at the Baier family farm after the burial.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 7, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. St. James Catholic Church recommends masks.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.