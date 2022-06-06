Noel (Leon) Ray Brenden, 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 2, 2022. Noel and his twin sister (Nancy) were born April 2, 1961, in Eau Claire, WI, to Irving and Grace (Sivertson) Brenden.
Noel married his wife, Jennifer, July 29, 2000, at Springbrook Lutheran Church in Elk Mound, WI.
Noel was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, and loving husband. He enjoyed telling stories about stock car racing, building winning motors, hunting, playing with his beloved dog, Pedro, and relaxing with a cold one with his friends at the Elk Lake Tavern. He was known as an excellent mechanic who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. His pride for his family was unmatched. He grew up on his family farm on the Chippewa bottoms, and taught himself to be one of the best mechanics around. He drove truck, maintained heavy equipment, worked as the shop foreman and built lifelong friendships throughout. His joke telling skills were amazing. He could remember every joke he ever heard. Sometimes he laughed harder at his jokes than others, but always made us laugh along with him.
Noel is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children, Ryan (Jennifer) Brenden, Kyle (Samantha) Brenden; stepdaughters, Natasha and Katelyn Williams; grandchildren, Jaden, Cash, Walker, Rynn, Leo, Brody, Liam, Abel, and Abbie. He is further survived by his siblings, Ken (Shirley) Brenden, Cathy (Dennis) Johnson, Carol (Dave) Oas, Nancy (Jody) Hoel, Sally (Randy) Larson; sisters-in-law, Barb Brenden, Carol Brenden, Christine Pennekamp; brothers-in-law, Mike Johnson, Dan Johnson; mother-in-law, Beverly Johnson; father-in-law, Don (Jody) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Grace Brenden; brothers, Alan, Steve, Vernon, and Tom Brenden; and sister-in-law, Arlene Brenden.
Funeral service for Noel will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Spring Brook Lutheran Church, 930th St, Elk Mound, WI 54739, with Pastor Alan Millen officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Spring Brook Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire on Tuesday evening June 7, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. and at the church Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
