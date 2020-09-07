Rev. Noel V. Cisneros, 66, of Eau Claire, formerly of Chetek, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on September 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Noel was born in Edinburg, TX on May 3, 1954 to José and Maria Cisneros. He was raised in La Villa, TX. Noel graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School in 1973; he enlisted in the US Army where he served for three years active duty. While home on leave in the summer of 1974 he met his future wife Debbie who was serving as a short-term missionary at the La Villa Covenant Church. They were married on July 9, 1976 and over the years their family grew as they welcomed sons Christian, Peter, and Matthew. Noel was a proud father and a strong supporter of his children. Later when he became a grandfather he also had a deep adoration for his grandkids and their antics.
Noel attended North Park College in Chicago and graduated in 1982, he then attended North Park Theological Seminary and graduated in 1986. He was ordained as a minister to Word and Sacrament in 1988. He served as a pastor for Evangelical Covenant Church congregations in Minnesota, Kansas, Washington, Texas, and Wisconsin. He retired in 2018.
Noel was a proud veteran of the US Army, and in 1989, he made the decision to return to military service as a chaplain in the Army Reserves for a total of 27 years, eventually achieving the rank of Major. He saw active duty in Kuwait in 2003 as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired from military service in 2014.
Noel was a fan of college basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. He had a good sense of humor and is remembered for his friendly, caring spirit. He loved his family and was always a generous, loving, and humble man of God.
Noel is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deborah (Larson) Cisneros; sons, Christian (Betzy) of Chicago,IL, Peter (Tricia) of Burlington, WA and Matthew (Marisol) of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Micah, Karsten, Kyla, Joel, Gabriel, Lincoln, Aurora, William, and Jonah; mother Maria Consuelo Velasquez Cisneros; sisters Irene (Cisneros) Perez, Nellie (Cisneros) Vargas, and Cynthia (Cisneros) Gagnon; brothers Noe Cisneros, Javier Cisneros, José Cisneros Jr., Jesus Cisneros, and Rumaldo Cisneros. He was preceded in death by his father, José Guadalupe Cisneros, his brother, Jaime Cisneros, and his sister, Dora (Cisneros) Valdez.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM today, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home led by Pastor Nick Henseler with visitation prior to the service from 9:00-10:00AM. A private family committal service with military honors at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm in Spooner to follow.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service along with practicing social distancing.
The Noel Cisneros family wishes to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for all of the care and support in Noel’s final days.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Evangelical Covenant Church Ministers Crisis Fund.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.