Noel D. Ness, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away on July 3, 2022 in San Diego, CA.
Noel was born October 16, 1931 in Eau Claire to Harold and Ruth (Neufeld) Ness. As his parents passed when he was young, he was raised by his aunt, Justine Woodruff and spent many days at the Eau Claire Boys and Girls Club.
He served in the Army as Staff Sargent in the Korean War. He earned a masters degree in education at St. Olaf College and met his lifetime band of brotherhood, The Fubars. He then taught US World History at Memorial High School. He was a loyal and dedicated union member of Eau Claire Association of Educators for over 3 decades and 22 years as a union officer in some capacity, one of which was President. He was Head Coach of the Girls Varsity Swim Team at Memorial High School and an Assistant Swim Coach at the University of Eau Claire, and Menomonie.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church and Spirit Lutheran Church. He believed in volunteering and often spent nights manning the homeless shelter. He was a lover of fishing, travel, arts, music and Broadway shows.
Noel is survived by children Annelies Ness and Melissa Scurlock (David); grandchildren Savannah Ness, Damon Clark and Cody Young; nephews David Moe and Paul Moe; niece Edie Sward; cousin Jack Elness (Diane).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt and his sister and brother in law, Erling and Beverly Moe.
Funeral Services will be held at Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire on August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. visitation) with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating.
