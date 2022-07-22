Noel Ness - Obituary Photo.jpg

Noel D. Ness, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away on July 3, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

Noel was born October 16, 1931 in Eau Claire to Harold and Ruth (Neufeld) Ness. As his parents passed when he was young, he was raised by his aunt, Justine Woodruff and spent many days at the Eau Claire Boys and Girls Club.

