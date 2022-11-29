Nona J. Ludeman, age 87, of Tomahawk, WI, and formerly of Hatfield, WI, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Tomahawk under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. Nona was born in Fairchild, WI, on June 24, 1935, to the late Lawrence and Elsie (Arndt) Will. She was baptized on July 14, 1935, was confirmed on August 15, 1948, and married Herbert (Herb) Ludeman on July 25, 1959, all at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild. Herb preceded Nona in death on March 26, 2011.

Nona graduated from Fairchild High School. Following graduation, she moved to Eau Claire, WI, where she worked at the Union National Bank for several years. After getting married, Herb and Nona lived and worked at the family-owned South Alma Cheese Factory in Alma Center, WI. In 1961, they moved to Hatfield, WI, where they built a home and lived there until Nona moved to Tomahawk, WI, in 2020.

