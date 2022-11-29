Nona J. Ludeman, age 87, of Tomahawk, WI, and formerly of Hatfield, WI, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Tomahawk under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. Nona was born in Fairchild, WI, on June 24, 1935, to the late Lawrence and Elsie (Arndt) Will. She was baptized on July 14, 1935, was confirmed on August 15, 1948, and married Herbert (Herb) Ludeman on July 25, 1959, all at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild. Herb preceded Nona in death on March 26, 2011.
Nona graduated from Fairchild High School. Following graduation, she moved to Eau Claire, WI, where she worked at the Union National Bank for several years. After getting married, Herb and Nona lived and worked at the family-owned South Alma Cheese Factory in Alma Center, WI. In 1961, they moved to Hatfield, WI, where they built a home and lived there until Nona moved to Tomahawk, WI, in 2020.
Nona and Herb were proud supporters of the area communities, always eagerly contributing to various functions. Nona enjoyed snowmobiling and gardening, was a talented homemaker, cook, and baker, and truly loved her dogs. Nona grew and made most of the food for the family. She also loved socializing with family and friends, dancing with Herb, and going out to dinner with the family. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Black River Falls where she was also a member of the Ladies Aid. Nona taught Sunday School for many years as well as held the position of Sunday School Superintendent and church treasurer. She was extremely strong and dedicated to her family, and faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was above all else.
Survivors include her son, Scott (Amy) Ludeman, of Frisco, TX; and her daughter, Susan (Ron “Opie”) Garrison, of Tomahawk, WI. She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Emily, Madeline, Abigail, Amanda, and Alexis. Nona was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Elsie; her husband, Herb; her brothers, Charles and Denver; and her sister, Charline Zuehlke.
Funeral services for Nona Ludeman will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Black River Falls, at 12:00 PM. Rev. David Shudy will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. A meal will be served immediately following the burial back at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or St. Paul Lutheran Church of Tomahawk. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Milestone Senior Living, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, Dr. Christian Flanders (Aspirus), Pastor Stephen Gillet (St. Paul Lutheran) and Pastor David Shudy (St. John Lutheran) for their incredible care, compassion, and love for Nona. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view Nona’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
