Nona Thompson

Nona Fae Thompson was born September 11, 1933 at La Mesa, New Mexico, to William “Foster” and Edith Brill (Hartley) Beasley. After graduating from high school she went on to receive her LPN license from Memorial General Hospital in Las Cruces, New Mexico. On October 18, 1953, she married Herbert Thompson at Las Cruces, New Mexico. They met while Herbert was stationed in the Army at White Sands Proving Grounds.
To this union were born 6 children who survive her. They are Lois (Duane) Zimmerman, Thorp, WI, Daniel Thompson, Wausau, WI, Jeffrey (Debra) Thompson, Debra (Jeffrey) Gerrits, both of Stanley, WI, Ronald (Lynn) Thompson, Stamping Ground, KY, and Steven (Anne) Thompson, Burlington, WI.
Nona passed away peacefully August 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Herbert predeceased her in 1994. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren. They are Angela Fitzl, Jeremy (Natasha) Fitzl, Tiffany (Michael) Parrott, Jason (Katie) Thompson, Shania (Owen) Brinkman, Shealin, Sierra & Samuel Thompson, Jeremy (Dana) Gerrits, Erik (Elizabeth) Gerrits, Abigail (Chaise) Chapek, Elizabeth Gerrits, Jacob Reit, Colby Thompson, Kelsey Thompson, Paige (Lanz) Lancaster. She was also blessed with 20 great grandchildren. They are Marida, Briella, Chloe, Isaiah, Noah, Adalin, Luke, Quinn, Layla, Lucy, Elsie, Zoey, Everett, Madelyn, Jonas, Hudson, Griffin, Claire, and Roewyn who survive her. Granddaughter Natalie predeceased her. She is survived by a sister, Jeanetta “Catherine” Cass of Nashville, AK and a brother, David Beasley, of Las Cruces, New Mexico. She is predeceased by 7 brothers, Leonard and Charles, Bill and Alvin, Herman, George and Rolland and 1 sister, Zora.
Nona had many hobbies and interests. She loved to grow things. She grew everything from herbs to trees. She loved to sew and do quilting and embroidery. She love to cook and she was always trying out new recipes for friends and her family. Traveling was another of her favorite things and she drove herself many times across country. But her most favorite thing was being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Abundant Life Church in Thorp, WI on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with Pastor John Sindler officiating. The wake will be Friday evening from 5:00-8:00 PM at the church also. The service will be at 10:30 AM with visitation an hour prior to the service. Plombon Funeral Service helped the family with arrangements.