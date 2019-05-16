Nora M. Hanson, age 90 of Pepin, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha, MN with her husband by her side.
Nora was born on December 9, 1928 in Pepin. She was the daughter of Douglas and Merle (Hovde) Ingalls. Nora grew up in Pepin and graduated from Pepin High School. After high school, Nora married Roger Herrmann and together had two children, Douglas and Christine. Upon Roger’s death in 1955, Nora owned and operated Herrmann’s Supermarket in Alma for 35 years. In 1963, Nora married Robert Hanson in Alma. In the early 1980’s, Nora and Robert sold the store and moved to Pepin. While in Pepin, Nora ran the Pepin Meals on Wheels program for 17 years. Nora and Robert also enjoyed their farm in Bogus Valley.
Nora enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and taking care of her family. Most of all, she loved to spend time with family and friends.
Nora is survived by her husband of 56 years; Robert Hanson, two children Douglas (Barbara) Herrmann of Calistoga, CA and Christine Herrmann of Los Angeles, CA, one granddaughter; Mona (Trevor) Boelter of Los Angeles, CA, one great granddaughter; Mimi Nora Christene Boelter, one brother; Donald (Janice) Ingalls of Pepin, one sister; Joy Johnson of Pepin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband; Roger Herrmann and one sister; Betty Lawson.
Memorials are preferred to the Pepin County Meals on Wheels program in Nora’s name.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Pepin Lion’s Club in Pepin, 300 8th St., Pepin, WI from 1:00PM-4:00PM.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.