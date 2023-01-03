Nora O. Phillips, age 91 of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Oneida, Tennessee to Delbert and Laura Ellis.

Nora was a fun loving, always smiling type of person who loved her dogs, dancing, traveling, country music and going to Vegas. She was a people person who could strike up a conversation with anyone.

