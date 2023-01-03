Nora O. Phillips, age 91 of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Oneida, Tennessee to Delbert and Laura Ellis.
Nora was a fun loving, always smiling type of person who loved her dogs, dancing, traveling, country music and going to Vegas. She was a people person who could strike up a conversation with anyone.
She married Sylvester Phillips in 1953. They later divorced.
Nora is survived by her daughter Linda Phillips of Eau Claire; son Jim (Jean) Thompson of Menomonie; grandchildren: Steve Thompson of Elk River, MN and Jim (Becky) Thompson Jr. of Big Lake, MN; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Riley, Abby and Wyatt Thompson; sister Hazel Busicnki; and brothers: Onvie Ellis and Tilvis (Evelyn) Ellis. Nora will be missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Delbert and Laura; brothers: Clifford, Harold and Clifton; and sisters: Evelyn Ellis and Virgie McCoy.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.