Norma J. Arneson, 90, of Eleva, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System (Luther Hospital) on Friday, March 20. Norma was born January 22, 1930, at home in Eau Claire County to Otto and Anna (Pape) Timm, the third of eight children.
As a young woman, Norma worked as a housekeeper taking care of children and at Huebsch Laundry Services in Eau Claire. Norma met a neighbor boy, Duane Arneson, at a local dance. They began dating and were married on May 12, 1951. They were a naturally talented dance couple and continued to enjoy dancing together to old-time music throughout their long marriage.
As a homemaker raising her four children in Eleva, Norma enjoyed tending a vegetable garden and loved canning and baking. She was known for her delicious pies, and she and Duane made lefse together each year for Christmas. She cared for neighborhood children in her home after her own children had grown, and she took great pride in a clean house.
Norma had a strong Christian faith and was a Sunday school teacher at Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church for many years. As a founding and continuing member of Prince of Peace Covenant Church, she served variously as treasurer and secretary and until her recent hospitalization was still coordinating readers for every Sunday service. She loved her church community very much, and she was always in the front pew singing along to every hymn.
Surviving Norma are her children: Dennis (Kathy) Arneson, Daniel (Jennifer) Arneson, David (Rebecca) Arneson, and Susan (Allen) Risler; brothers: Donald (Marge) Timm, Robert (Joan) Timm, and Orville Timm; sister, Sandy Schuh; grandchildren: Eric Arneson, Nicole (Dave) McElwaine, Misty Sterling (Todd), and Dallas Risler; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents;husband Duane; sisters: Doris Pederson, Bernice Arneson, and Beverly DeBusman; four sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
A private service will be held at Prince of Peace Covenant Church with Reverend Ileana Garcia-Soto officiating. Even though current public health circumstances restrict attendance, Norma's family believes support of family and friends is with them in spirit. Condolences may be directed to Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, Wisconsin, and online at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.