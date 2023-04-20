Norma Benesh, age 89, passed on to her place of rest Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Azura Memory Care, Wausau.
Norma lived in Eau Claire for all but the last two and a half years of her life. She learned a strong work ethic from watching her Norwegian immigrant father, Nels, repair shoes in the back of the one-car garage. Her mother, Rose, worked tirelessly raising 5 children and caring for the sick as a nurse's aide at Luther Hospital.
Norma graduated from Memorial High School in 1952. Her first full-time employment was at First American National Bank as a teller. She met and married Karl at Ev. Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. The two adopted a daughter, Lisa, in 1962 and later a son, Steve, 1965. The adoption laws required the mother to stay home and care for the children. Once the children were in school, Norma found happiness in the office working and helping people at Peace Lutheran Church and later Trinity Lutheran Church. Norma loved numbers and found a sense of satisfaction working at her final place of employment at Baird as a Registered Sales Associate in Eau Claire retiring at the age of 72.
Norma volunteered at the Luther Hospital gift shop creating floral arrangements and going to market in Minnesota to purchase gifts for the shop. She spent most weekends volunteering her time. Norma took daily care of her mom bringing her love, meals, and providing transportation until Rose passed at the age of 95. She also cared for her husband, Karl, who suffered with Alzheimer’s for 12 years.
Life’s pleasures were simple. She and Karl golfed and dined at the Eau Claire Country Club. Norma was a valued member of her bowling league for many decades bowling into her 80’s. Many summer weekends were spent at Webb Lake, Spooner with her siblings and their families. Norma’s friendships were important to her hosting weekly Sunday card games for the ladies, driving her friends and sister to appointments, gathering over coffee, and road trips to the casino. She was always willing to lend a hand and offer words of encouragement to those she loved. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Norma was physically active, determined, and fiercely independent, proudly maintaining both the interior and exterior of her home.
Norma is survived by; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Larson, Wausau WI; son, Steve, Delray Beach, FL; granddaughter, Erica (David) Haug, Victoria, MN; great-grandson, Charlie Haug, grandson, Michael Larson, Denver, CO; brother, Noel Hjelmhaug, FL; sisters: Sonja Tribble, MN, Verna (Tedd) Jensen, MN, brother-in-laws Gene (Diane) Benesh; Bill Peil, WI; and five nieces and two nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Rosemary Peil.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to all the loving hands and hearts at Azura Memory Care Facility for the care and support provided to Norma.
There will be a private service and burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.