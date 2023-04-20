benesh photo.jpg

Norma Benesh, age 89, passed on to her place of rest Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Azura Memory Care, Wausau.

Norma lived in Eau Claire for all but the last two and a half years of her life. She learned a strong work ethic from watching her Norwegian immigrant father, Nels, repair shoes in the back of the one-car garage. Her mother, Rose, worked tirelessly raising 5 children and caring for the sick as a nurse's aide at Luther Hospital.

