Norma M. Green, 96, formerly of Augusta, passed away peacefully at her home in Franklin, WI, in the loving care of her family on Sunday evening, Jan. 31, 2021.
Norma Maud Green was born Aug. 19, 1924, in Stanley, WI. She was one of 10 siblings born to Floyd and Maud (Lewallen) Lowe. She was raised in the rural Stanley area and attended Evergreen and Pleasant Valley Country Schools. After her education she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Northern Colony in Chippewa Falls.
Norma was united in marriage to Lyle Elwood Green on May 2, 1943, in Stanley. In 1945 the couple moved to Milwaukee, and several years after Lyle’s retirement they returned to Augusta in 1990 and made their home in Ludington Township. After Lyle passed away on July 30, 2003, wanting to be closer to family Norma moved to Milwaukee to live with her daughter Evelyn. For the past 3 years she had lived with Evelyn in Franklin.
Occasionally through the years Norma worked outside the home, but her home and family always came first. She was a wonderful cook, with a lot of her meals coming from the garden and the canning she did. She was blessed to have come from a large family as well as marrying into one, as she loved each and every family gathering. She always looked forward and cherished the times spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Music was always an important part of her life and she was especially fond of the country tunes and artists. From young on she spent many hours singing to the guitar with her sisters.
Norma will be dearly missed by her daughter, Evelyn Pergande of Franklin; 2 sons, David Green of Fond du Lac, Darwyn ( Kim) Green of Muskego; 7 grandchildren, Neal (Terri) Pergande Jr, Karyn (Sal) “Teddy” Mazza, Colleen (Keith) Mills, Nathan Green, Monica Green, Darrick (Jamiee) Green, Rachel (Paul) Schuelke; 7 great grandchildren, Marissa, Kassandra and Krysta Mazza, Mikayla Mills, Jacob Mills, Michael Pergande and Benjamin Mills; 2 sisters, Gloria Shilts and Velma Marquardt both of Woodstock, IL: sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Klimeck of Milwaukee, Verle Green of Cadott; and many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Neal Pergande Sr; siblings, Robert, Bernard, Emmert, Alfred “Tom” and Willard Lowe, June Van Meter and Ruby Greb.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11 :00 a.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington Township, rural Fall Creek. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor James Norton officiating. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com