Norma “Pat” Heaviland, 99, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
She was born in Eau Claire on January 6, 1922, a daughter of Benard and Bessie (Fagerlind) Johnson. She married Leon Heaviland on May 10, 1942. She was employed by Woolworth’s in 1955 and retired in 1984. She also sold Avon. She enjoyed baking, cooking, canning and gardening. Her cookies, cakes and pies were delicious. She enjoyed watching “The Wheel of Fortune.” She read the local newspaper thoroughly and watched local news daily, so she kept family and friends abreast of current local issues. She enjoyed frequent phone calls from her niece, Paula, and her nephew, Dick (the children of her twin sister).
Norma is survived by her daughter, Janet Harden of Normal, IL; her son, Larry Heaviland of Eau Claire; her daughter-in-law, Jan Marie Johnson; two grandsons, Trevor Heaviland (Alysabeth Sanburg) and Trent Heaviland; one great granddaughter, Lilyana; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; her sons, Patrick and Victor; four sisters, Geraldine Rickey, her twin sister, Neva Cunningham, Alice Vincent and Joan Breden; her brother, Richard Johnson; and her son-in-law, Warren Harden.
Special thanks to her neighbors/friends Linda and Tim Scultz and their entire family who included “Pat” in their lives; watched after her and visited her daily allowing her to live at home as long as she did.
She will be forever in our hearts.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Lin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
For online condolences please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.