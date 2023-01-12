Norma M. King, 86, of Eau Claire, WI died January 8, 2023.
She was born August 24, 1936 to Orval and Myrtle Douglas and grew up in the township of Wilson just north of Augusta. Norma attended different grade schools throughout her life including Grandview, Russell Corners, Thompson Valley and Osseo. In 1954 Norma graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo.
She moved to Eau Claire in the fall of 1954, where she attended the vocational school. In the spring of 1955, she started working at the Dried Milk Co. In 1959 Norma married the love of her life David King Sr. and they had four children: Deanna, Donna, Dave Jr. and Greg. She then retired in 1960 to raise her family. In 1975 Norma decided to go back to work, working for Servomation for five years and then Vending Services until she retired in 2000. After retirement Norma traveled a little bit throughout the states visiting family, friends, and her wonderful friend Jerry. She appreciated Jerry’s advice, help in household, auto repairs and improvements. She also enjoyed going out to eat and much more.
One of Norma’s greatest treasures was her time spent with her daughters Deanna and Donna. She appreciated their help, concern for her safety and wellbeing, and the fact they always included her in the planning of family get togethers. She also loved watching the Brewers baseball and going to watch her grandchildren play.
Norma enjoyed her retirement spending her time with family, neighbors and church friends, dancing, doing crossword puzzles, reading and watching television.
She is survived by her daughters Deanna (Mark) Donaldson and Donna of Eau Claire, WI; sons Dave Jr. of, FL and Greg of Grafton, WI; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gordon, Dale and Alvin; and sister Doris.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior until the time of service. Interment will be in the East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
