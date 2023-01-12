Norma M. King, 86, of Eau Claire, WI died January 8, 2023.

She was born August 24, 1936 to Orval and Myrtle Douglas and grew up in the township of Wilson just north of Augusta. Norma attended different grade schools throughout her life including Grandview, Russell Corners, Thompson Valley and Osseo. In 1954 Norma graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo.

