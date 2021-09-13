Norma Jean Walker Card, 83, of Garfield Township, rural Fairchild, passed away in hospice care at her home Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Norma Jean, daughter of Ross and Dorothy (Gehres) Gilbert, was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Eau Claire. She was raised and attended school in Altoona.
Norma was united in marriage to Glen Walker on May 1, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. While Glen was in the service the couple lived in Missouri and Louisiana. After his honorable discharge they lived 10 years in Sterling, IL, where Norma worked on the assembly line of General Electric. They moved to Fall Creek in 1968 at which time she was employed in Eau Claire at Presto Industries and then for the YMCA. When they moved to Fairchild in 1986 she took a position on the line at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia. She had also worked a short time as a cook at the Alan House in Osseo.
Norma left the working force when Glen became ill, taking care of him until he passed away on Aug. 21, 1999. Norma later married Henry “Hank” Card on Oct. 19, 2002, at Price Lutheran Church. Hank and Norma had lived in Fairchild before returning back to her home in Garfield Township.
In addition to raising her family and working outside the home, Norma loved cooking, gardening and taking care of the various farm animals she had throughout her life. Norma had a loving heart and giving unconditionally to others. She was always helping her neighbors when ever possible or taking on the role of a second mother to many family members and friends along the way. She always looked forward to spending time with family and friends. When relaxing she could be found sewing quilts for the grandchildren, doing a word search or playing cards.
She also gave back to her community by serving over 20 years as a Fairchild Lions Club member and also on the election board for Garfield Township.
Norma will be dearly missed by her husband, Hank; 5 children, Connie (Kurt) Knutson of Fall Creek, Jerry Walker (Lenore Warren-Walker) of New Town, ID, Terri Lynn (Scott) Swett of Osseo, Ronald “Termite” (Charity) Walker of Burbank, WA, Gary Walker of Fairchild; stepchildren, Karen (Eric) Franson of Strum, Angel (Mike) Gullikson of Eau Claire; 9 grandchildren, Kari (Jason) Vanloo, Karl (Brianna) Knutson, Tracie (Greg) Watson, Jeremy (Tommy) Walker, Alan Swett, Christopher (Nicole) Swett, Damon Walker, Shelby Walker, Cole (Chelsey) Walker; step grandchildren, Matt (Brittany) Franson, Christopher (Brittany) Franson, Syria Gullikson; several great grandchildren; special aunt Betty; other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her husband Glen, Norma was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Roberta Lempke, Katie Andrea, Raymond “Pete” Gilbert; and stepdaughters Dedra and Laura Card.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.
