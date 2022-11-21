Norma E. Ward, age 93, received her angel wings on November 16, 2022. She was born to Robert and Marie (Kirkwood) Gifford on November 20, 1928, on the family farm in Drammen Township, Eleva.
On September 20, 1946, she married James E. Ward of Mondovi, WI, to this union six children were born, all who survive her; Ken (Mimi) of Virginia Beach, VA; David (Marianne Neidermyer) of Mondovi; Jane Schultz (Jim) of Mondovi; Janet Loomis (David) of Eleva, Joanne Roehrich (David Talbot) of Big Lake, MN, and Mark Ward of Thorp, WI. They later divorced.
Norma is now in Heaven with her parents, Robert and Marie Gifford: brothers; Warren, Richard, Gerald and sister, Iva Bahr, sisters-in-law, Bonnie Gifford and Gertie Gifford and brother-in-law, Bud Bahr.
Besides her children, Norma is survived by sister-in-law Mary Gifford, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Senior Living for their friendship, dedication, professionalism and excellent care and thank Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, at Our Savior’s Methodist Church, Mondovi with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.