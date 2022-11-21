Norma E. Ward, age 93, received her angel wings on November 16, 2022. She was born to Robert and Marie (Kirkwood) Gifford on November 20, 1928, on the family farm in Drammen Township, Eleva.

On September 20, 1946, she married James E. Ward of Mondovi, WI, to this union six children were born, all who survive her; Ken (Mimi) of Virginia Beach, VA; David (Marianne Neidermyer) of Mondovi; Jane Schultz (Jim) of Mondovi; Janet Loomis (David) of Eleva, Joanne Roehrich (David Talbot) of Big Lake, MN, and Mark Ward of Thorp, WI. They later divorced.

