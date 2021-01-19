Norma Jean Werlein, age 64, of Mondovi, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 24, 1956, a daughter to the late Lawrence and Mavis (Kolden) Zingshiem.
Norma was united in marriage to Thomas Werlein in August of 1985 at Our Saviors United Methodist Church, Mondovi.
Norma worked at Huntzinger Farms and babysat several children in the Mondovi area. Norma was most remembered by many for over 30 years of service as a bartender at the White Pig in Mondovi and then at Double D’z before her retirement.
Norma loved to can, cook, and bake and was known for her wonderful deviled eggs and blooming onions. She also loved and enjoyed photography and camping with her family. It was said that there are so many memorable pictures in the family of everyone but Norma because she was the one always taking the pictures.
Norma will long be remembered and cherished for her selflessness and giving heart that always thought of others before herself…she truly had a heart of gold for people and animals, especially her “Big Cat” and her dogs.
Norma is survived by her husband, Thomas Wayne Werlein; brothers, Lonnie (Jean) Zingshiem and Dale Zingshiem; brothers in law, Mike Werlein, Ronnie Werlein, Jack (Connie) Werlein, and Krag Wald; sisters in law, Shelly (Dennis) Teigen and Shari Werlein; step children, Julie Werlein and JJ Werlein; step grandchildren, Larry Grassnickle, Baylee Willinger and William Werlein; step great-granddaughter, Emma Willinger; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Besides her parents, Lawrence and Mavis, Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Betty (Tom) Holmes; her Aunt, Ronnie; mother in law, Shirley Werlein and brother in law, Darrell Werlein.
A funeral service for Norma will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel with funeral celebrant, Rob Talbot officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. A visitation, following all CDC Covid-19 guidelines, will be held on Thursday, January 21 from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.
