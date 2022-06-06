Norman Leland Castle, 90, of the Town of Anson, Cadott, WI, passed away Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care with family at his side in care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Norm was born on May 7th, 1932, in Lincoln County, MN, to Paul Leland and Alice Luella (Wick) Castle.
He grew up in Lyon County, MN, where he attended and graduated from Marshall High School. Norm served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957 during the Korean War in West Palm Beach, FL, were he met the love of his life, Justina Anderson. They were married in December, 1954, in Keyser, West Virginia. Following marriage, Norm was honorably discharged from the service.
Norm worked for many years as a Tank Farm Operator in MN, IL, and settled in Cadott, WI.
He enjoyed farming, buying and selling machinery, machinery auctions, trapping and collecting tractors.
Norm is survived by his wife of 68 years, Justina Lorraine Castle; son, Bryan Lee (Kimberly Sue) Castle; granddaughter, Katelyn (Robert) Clark; grandsons, Marcus Castle and Christopher Castle (Fiance Krista Feder); great-grandsons, Jackson Clark and Louis Leeland Castle; great-granddaughters, Viennah Clark and Charlotte Clark; brother, Allen (Ruth) Castle; sister, Linda (Jerry) Nussbaumer; and also by other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Leland and Alice Luella Castle; brother, Vernon (Donna) Castle; and a sister, Esther (David) Cook.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at the Cadott United Methodist Church 257 N. Maple St. Cadott, WI, with Rev. George Olinske officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.