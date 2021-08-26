Norman Brice Friend died on August 23, 2021, at River Pines in Altoona of natural causes.
He was born on December 14, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Elvira (Winn) and Fred Friend, the second of three sons. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1967 and briefly attended Belmont Abbey College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. During basic training, he met his lifelong friend, Michael Clark, who was the namesake for two of Norm’s three children. While stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, he met and married Linda Howard on September 6, 1971. They moved back to Linda’s hometown of Eau Claire, WI in 1973 and have resided in the area ever since. He remained an active member of the Army Reserves after his honorable discharge from full-time service with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He worked as an industrial electrical supply salesman for several companies prior to becoming disabled by a stroke in 2001.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda; children, Michele (Bruce), Stefanie, and Michael (Angela); grandchildren, Jude (Annalee), Riley, Brice, Kyleigh, Miina, Kyra, and Orion. He is further survived by Linda’s siblings and their spouses, and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Larry; grandparents, Frederick, Irene and Icelia; beloved mother-in-law, Thelma, and father-in-law, Glenn; in addition to Linda’s siblings, Judy, Carmen, Cynthia, Vic, Dale; and siblings-in-law, Roger, Rody, Carol, and George.
Norm will be remembered as the life of the party. He loved disco and oldies music, dancing, and the occasional J. Bavet brandy. He loved to joke, laugh, and go to the casino with his family. Though he was a southern boy at heart, Wisconsin became his true home.
“Alright!”
Norm’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at River Pines nursing home for all the dedication, love, and care they provided to him over the past few years.
Due to allergies, the family does not request flowers.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, with Rev. Debra Boynton officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military Honors will be conducted by VFW Post 305.