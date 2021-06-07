Norm Hanson, age 89 of the town of Pleasant Valley passed on to Heaven on June 2, 2021 surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Norm was born on September 5, 1931 to Manuel and Irma (Pederson) Hanson. He was born at home in the town of Pleasant Valley where he lived his entire life. Norm attended Kaiser elementary school. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1949 and then enlisted in the Air Force where he served his country from 1950-51.
Norm was employed at Cleasby implement, New Holland implement (There was never a New Holland baler that Norm couldn’t fix) and White glass company in Eau Claire, where he retired after 25 years.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn where he served as treasurer and Elder. He served as a Supervisor on the Town of Pleasant Valley Board for 6 years. Norm was a member of the American Legion Post 53. Norm was a charter member of the Cleghorn Lions Club since 2003. He played in the Eleva dartball league for over 50 years.
Norm met the love of his life, Shirley Kinderman, at Fourniers Ballroom where they spent many Wednesday and Friday nights dancing. They were married on September 18, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church, Cleghorn Wi.
You could often find Norm in his garden, working in the yard, or fixing things in his shop; his grandson, Zach, always said, “If Grandpa can’t fix it no one can.”
Norm was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and friend, He will be missed by all.
Norm is survived by his wife Shirley, a daughter Judy (Greg) Nelson New Auburn Wi, son Dan (Gayla) Hanson Town of Pleasant Valley; grandchildren Kari (Matt) Schneider, Annie (Joe) Thomas, Amanda (Jack) Christiansen, Alisha (Ben) Staads, Natalie Hanson (Cole) and Zachary Hanson; and 11 great grandchildren; Sylvia, Gregory, Frances Schneider, Logan, Camryn, Jack, and Reese Thomas, Colin, Owen, Evan Staads, and Lucas Erickson. Sister June Knudtson; brother in laws Jerry (Peggy) Kinderman; Jim (Cheri) Kinderman; sister-in-law Donna (Gary) Johnson; Mary Kinderman. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Norm was preceded in death by his parents; In-laws Mabel and Gus Kinderman; infant son; brother Manuel Jr (Babe) Hanson; sister-in-law Marj Hanson; brother in laws Ken Kinderman; Don Kinderman; Allen Kinderman and Leigh Knudtson.
We want to thank Mayo Hospice for their wonderful care and concern.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church Cleghorn, E3720 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Committal service with Military Honors will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington immediately following the service.
