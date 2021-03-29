Norman L. Johnson passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home in Eau Claire, WI. Norm was born on June 3, 1925, to Harold and Agnes (Severson) Johnson. He was one of ten children raised on the family farm in the town of Brunswick. After graduating from high school, he joined the military and trained as an aerial gunner in the Army Air Corp and proudly served his country during World War II. After being honorably discharged from the service, he worked a variety of jobs including tending bar, hauling coal, and driving the pop truck as well as working at Schwan Seyberth and Half Moon Garden Center. He joined the Eau Claire fire department and worked as a fire fighter until his retirement.
After taking dancing lessons, he married his dance teacher, Joyce L. Courter in March of 1952. Together they raised their family which included a son and daughter. After 47 years of marriage, Joyce passed away in 1999. A few years later Norm met and later married Helen Beaton in January of 2003. Norm enjoyed his retirement at his home in the country. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working in his nursery. During the Christmas season, he would donate Christmas trees to local churches. Norm was dedicated to his family and always enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Norm was a World War II veteran and survived several close calls on the fire department as well as the devastating 2019 Wheaton tornado.
Norm is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Brian (Vicki) Johnson and daughter, Kathy (Jim) Bohn; brother, Oscar (Janet) Johnson; grandchildren: Jodi (Derek) Frans, Mark Johnson, Jamie (Troy) Bauer, and Chris (Lidia) Bohn; 8 great-grandchildren, 3 stepchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norm was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; infant daughter, Barbara; grandson, Aaron Johnson; along with 6 brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. The family requests no gifts or flowers be sent.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.