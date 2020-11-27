Norman J. Kouba, hard-working, loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and volunteer, age 93, of Bloomer went home to heaven. He died on November 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born June 19, 1927, in Auburn, Wisconsin, son of John and Ella (Marquardt) Kouba.
Norman married Kathleen M. Ruff on August 12, 1952, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, Wisconsin. They had been married for 55 years before Kathleen passed in 2007.
“Norm” was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran; worked as a farm hand and then at John Deere Wall Brothers; hauled milk to Armor Company; worked at the Bloomer Farmer’s Store for 20 years, and owned and operated Kouba Electric and Heating for over 40 years.
He participated in numerous service organizations including Catholic Order of Foresters, Bloomer Moose Lodge, American Legion - Post 295, Knights of Columbus, Maturity Matters, and Triniteam. Additionally, Norman was a member of the Bloomer Zoning Committee, blood drive volunteer, volunteer driver for the elderly, Eucharistic Minister, usher, and active member at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where he donated many years of his professional services.
Norm is survived by his seven children: Joseph (Nancy) Kouba of Webster, Charles (Deone) Kouba of Bloomer, Mary Ann Kouba (Les Karpiel) of Chetek, Madonna (John) Bigelow of Sun Prairie, Paul (Mary) Kouba of Bloomer, Rita Kouba (James Morning) of Bloomer, and Rosanne (Colby) Smith of Stoughton, Wisconsin; 21 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Frances Ruff of Bloomer and Helen Kouba of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Fr. Francis Ruff of Trenton, KY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving and supportive wife, Kathleen; his parents, John and Ella (Marquardt) Kouba; in-laws, Arthur and Myrtle (Schwab) Ruff; siblings and in-laws, Donald and Joanne (Bergeron) Kouba, Angeline (Kouba) and Norbert Berg, Clarence Kouba, Henry Ruff and Jeanette (Kouba) and Robert Nelson; one granddaughter, and one great granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, with Fr. Francis Ruff celebrating the Mass. Burial with Military Honors rendered by the Bloomer VFW & American Legion will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1806 17th Avenue, Bloomer. Facemasks will be required to enter the funeral home & church. Both the visitation and funeral mass will be livestreamed on the Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. These services will be viewable at this site for an extended period of time. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com. Additionally, the family supports those who choose not to attend due to COVID safety concerns, and they encourage you to mail your special memory or story about Norm to the family at Thompson Funeral Home’s address previously listed.
Norm will be remembered for his love and dedication to faith and family, his service to others, his readiness for a good card game and a laugh, as well as the furnace and electric guy who always came to help-day or night. Norm, you will be greatly missed…