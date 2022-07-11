Norman D. Mathews, 85, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away July 09, 2022, of natural causes. Norman was born to Dale Norman and Doris Mathews in 1936 in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Norman was a Christian who loved sharing his numerous healings of alcoholism, cancer, heart surgery, and a broken neck. His true joy was always helping his seven children, 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Norman wrote two wonderful stories of God’s mercy and forgiveness. He is now shouting from heaven for everyone to forgive one another — as Jesus forgave him.
Norman married Joyce (Schwantes) of Two Rivers, Wisconsin 65-years ago on January 14, 1957. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage and gave birth to seven children.
Norman was an explorer at heart and enjoyed traveling around the United States, was an avid golfer and loved antiquing. He enjoyed bringing his kids and grandkids on his thousands of antique trips and golf and traveling adventures.
Norman Mathews is survived by his wife Joyce: Children: Norman (Mary Ellen) Mathews, Michael (Pam) Mathews, Susan (Larry) Ison, Nancy (David) Nation, Mark (Laura) Mathews, and brother Rev. James Mathews. Norman and Joyce also raised three grandchildren (Steve, Doug, and Jaimie).
Norman was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Doris, Sisters: Patsy (Jimmy) LaCasse, Ruth (Francis) LeBrun, Betsy (Bruce) Atterbury. Brothers: Jon Mathews and Michael Mathews. Children: Debra Mathews and Jeff (Sonya) Mathews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 17 at 3:00 PM at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 South Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720. The visitation for Norman will begin at 2:00 PM. Livestreaming of the service can be found on the Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel / Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page.