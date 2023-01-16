Norman “Nick” Thomas Nelson, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with his loving daughter by his side.

He was born November 5, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Norman J. and Ellen L. (Johnson) Nelson. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa High School in 1964.

