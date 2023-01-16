Norman “Nick” Thomas Nelson, age 76, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with his loving daughter by his side.
He was born November 5, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Norman J. and Ellen L. (Johnson) Nelson. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa High School in 1964.
Nick married Linda Nettleton on August 9, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Madison, WI. After marriage they moved to Menomonie, WI where they lived for 53 years.
After graduating from UW-Stout in May 1972 with a major of Industrial Education, Nick went into business with a fellow graduate. He eventually owned his own business, Northwest Construction Company, and was a building contractor for many years.
Nick was a hard worker, but when not working he loved to hunt and fish. He especially loved spending time with family and friends at the family cabin on a lake near Solon Springs, WI.
He is survived by his wife Linda, one son John (Amy), one daughter Jennifer (Jesse Gibis) all of Menomonie. He was the proud grandpa of three grandchildren Tyler, Ethan Nelson and Harper Gibis. He is also survived by a brother-in-law Terry Thor, sister-in-law Lenore Stieve, and other relatives and friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Ellen, father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Virginia Nettleton, sisters-in-law Ann Stieve and Margie Thor, and brother-in-law James Stieve.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and the staff at American Lutheran Home – Menomonie for their care of Nick. He battled Parkinson’s for years and the care he received eased the end of his battle. The family would also like to thank a special neighbor, Brian, his walking partner for over a year. Nick enjoyed their walks and looked forward to them every day.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI.