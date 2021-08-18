Norman K. Thorn, 84, of Eau Claire, took the steps up to see “the man,” on Monday, August 16, 2021, at River Pines – Grace Lutheran Communities, Eau Claire, under the care of Moments Hospice and his cousins, Wayne and Sue Anderson.
Norm was born March 23, 1937, in Eau Claire, to the late Kenneth and Ethel (Anderson) Thorn. As a kid, he loved going to his dad’s business to visit with customers. Norm loved art, coloring and painting. He was great at word puzzles and liked to watch Wheel of Fortune. He enjoyed sharing memories from the Anderson Family Farm, including holiday gatherings and get togethers. His love of trains was all consuming, from model trains to watching train shows on PBS. He always watched sports on Sundays. Norm enjoyed all types of music, from classical to rock. He was soft spoken but had a great sense of humor.
Norm started working at the LE. Phillips Career Development Center in 1962. Norm would keep you up to date on everything happening around the center. He often told his co-workers that he had the inside scoop. Norm enjoyed working throughout the center, in several of the departments. From labeling, repackaging to working the bariatric briefs department and more. He retired on March 8, 2018, after working 56 years, the longest working employee the CDC had. Even after retirement, staff would stop by and visit him from time to time. Norm will be remembered as someone that worked hard, enjoyed his coworkers and did his best every day.
He is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Norm is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Emily (David) Holm and Gloria (Vernon) Janke.
The family would like to thank Cate and Tyler at Moments Hospice and Amanda and the staff at River Pines.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Unity of Eau Claire, 1808 Folsom St, Eau Claire, with Sandy Anderson officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
