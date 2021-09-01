Norman James Zempel, 64, of Augusta, died Aug. 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire from complications due to COVID-19.
Norm was born Aug. 11, 1957, to Erwin and Beverly (Krenz) Zempel. He was raised in Foster and graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1975. While in school he enjoyed his involvement with the high school band and was highly recognized for his accomplishments on the trumpet. Following his graduation he started with Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta, where he was employed until ill health forced his retirement in 2020.
Norman’s love for his family and his Lord and Savior fulfilled his life. He married Jeri Ann Haskins on April 2, 1977, in Osseo. The couple lived all their married life in Augusta and the Lord blessed them with two children. He was a positive influence on their lives and after the birth of his granddaughters he participated in their lives as much as he could.
Throughout the years Norman was allowed many avenues to share the word of his loving Savior. He had taught Sunday school at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta and also with the Augusta Assembly of God. He was an active member of the Assembly’s Worship Team providing music before each Sunday service. For several years he lead worship services each Sunday for the residents of the Augusta Nursing Home. He truly loved the residents that he shared the word with through his sermons and the songs he played on his guitar. For relaxation he was an avid catch and release bass fisherman, Green Bay Packer fan, golfer and deer hunter.
Norman will be dearly and deeply missed by Jeri, his loving wife of 44 years; son, Tom (Heidi) Zempel of Maplewood, MN; daughter, Jamie (Joe) Barone of Cadott; 4 granddaughters, Isabella and Emma Barone, Ophelia and Delilah Zempel; mother Beverly Zempel of Eagan, MN; brother Brian Zempel of Osseo; 2 sisters, Sandra Zempel and Lisa Wincek both of Eagan, MN; nephew Nick Vasquez (Josh Marell); and the Haskins family. Norm was preceded in death by his father Erwin Zempel in 2013; and father and mother-in-law, Morris and Vera Haskins.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. The family request that all Covid restrictions and regulations be followed during the visitation. Masks and social distancing will be required. Graveside services with burial will be held at a later date in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Foster, WI.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com