O’della Harvey, 84 of New Prague, MN passed away peacefully on December 8th, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. O’Della was born on May 30th, 1938 in Rugby, ND to Joseph and Marie Ganje. O’Della was raised in Rugby, ND until her family moved to Minot, ND when she was 11. As a child one of her favorite activities was climbing trees and hanging out with her family. O’Della worked as a waitress with her mom until she married John Harvey on January 19th, 1963 in Minot, ND. They moved to Boyceville, WI where they raised four children and lived for 41 years. After her husband passed, O’Della moved to New Prague, MN where she lived with her daughter.
O’Della was a homemaker and provided daycare out of her home. Later in life, she worked alongside her husband taking care of parks and Sand Creek Campground. O’Della enjoyed reading, camping with her family, traveling with her husband and most of all helping to care for her grandchildren.
O’Della is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Harvey and Pamela (David) Sedahl, both of Eau Claire, and Teresa (David) Erickson of New Prague, MN; five grandchildren, Allen Fernandez, Wayne Harvey, Jasper Sedahl, Jonathan Erickson and Zachary Sedahl; one great grandchild, Avery Sedahl; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, John Harvey; parents, Joseph and Marie Ganje; a son, Steven Harvey; a granddaughter, Vanessa Harvey; brothers, John, William and Al Ganje; sisters, Lorraine Ganje, Virginia Kohoutek, Betty Berg and Judy Stovall; in-laws, Bill and Betty Harvey; brothers-in-law, David Harvey, David Rogers and Alan Sorenson; and sisters-in-law, Arlene and Sharon Harvey.
A graveside service will be held later next year in Boyceville, WI. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away.
