O’della Harvey, 84 of New Prague, MN passed away peacefully on December 8th, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. O’Della was born on May 30th, 1938 in Rugby, ND to Joseph and Marie Ganje. O’Della was raised in Rugby, ND until her family moved to Minot, ND when she was 11. As a child one of her favorite activities was climbing trees and hanging out with her family. O’Della worked as a waitress with her mom until she married John Harvey on January 19th, 1963 in Minot, ND. They moved to Boyceville, WI where they raised four children and lived for 41 years. After her husband passed, O’Della moved to New Prague, MN where she lived with her daughter.

O’Della was a homemaker and provided daycare out of her home. Later in life, she worked alongside her husband taking care of parks and Sand Creek Campground. O’Della enjoyed reading, camping with her family, traveling with her husband and most of all helping to care for her grandchildren.

