Rejoice in the Lord, always, and again, I say rejoice. Philippians 4:4.
Olger M. “Sonny” Hanson, born December 2, 1942, in Eau Claire, WI, is now rejoicing in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his Father God and with all the company of Heaven! He is also celebrating with his mother, Mabel “Mae” (Odden) Hanson, his father, Olger I. Hanson, and is reunited with his beloved wife of nearly 30 years Judy (Shilling) Hanson, who just preceded him in death in November 2019. In the midst of things we cannot fully understand, we know that at the heart of their marriage was what they believed to be a never-failing love of God that, through grace, would unite them through all eternity.
According to the Medical Examiner, Sonny, age 77, died in a natural manner, of natural causes on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the residence he shared with his wife, Judy, in Eau Claire, WI. Sonny had been living with heart disease and likely died from complications of it. Yet the people around him, in the months and weeks as Judy was dying and before his death, believed they were actually witnessing a man dying from a broken heart. Although Sonny tried, he was completely broken and had no idea how to navigate life without the love and companionship of his anchor, Judy.
Sonny was a kind, gentle, and generous person. He loved swimming, animals, music, writing and photography. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1961, where he won accolades for his excellence in band and journalism. He received his bachelor’s degree in English from UW-Eau Claire, and received his master’s degree in Media and Journalism from UW-Stout. His love for writing, photography and music accompanied him through life. He was the Lead Trumpeter in Sargent’s Band. He was also, a part of David Stanton’s Dance Band, playing percussion and wood instruments in addition to the trumpet.
He was a unique man of many interests, talents and accomplishments. He served his country in the U.S. Navy based in California, during the Vietnam War. He stayed in Santa Cruz and worked on a screenplay that someone allegedly stole and used for themselves. He visited family in Atlanta and tried the hotel business for a while. Turns out, the hotel business wasn’t for him. He eventually returned to the Midwest and worked as a photojournalist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Sonny was very interested in martial arts and earned himself a Black Belt in Tai Chi, which he practiced for the rest of his life. He wanted to be a physical therapist and reportedly gave amazing massages. In his later years with Judy, he enjoyed gardening, except for when he ran into the bees, and when he would break out from his sun allergy.
Sonny’s singular passion was his Christian spiritual formation and service to his Lord. He served as an elder, taught Sunday school, visited the sick and dying, counseled the lost and bereaved, and always made us laugh with that twinkle in his eye. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. He attended dutifully. As an adult, Sonny was a faithful member of Epiphany Lutheran Church (now Our Redeemer’s) for over 20 years. He also studied Chinese medicine, and in keeping with being a lifelong learner, read not just the Bible in full, but the Koran and studied Sufism as well.
Because Sonny was a life-long seeker of truth and a prolific writer, it is fitting to remember him by his own words, ironically stated after a different kind of heart condition and surgery. He said then what he would likely say today:
“I thank my dear Heavenly Father, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Comforter and Guide, the blessed Holy Spirit. I am also very thankful for all of you who prayed for me. Know that our Almighty God certainly heard your prayer and granted your petition for me. I encourage all of you to continue to grow in faith and love for our Lord, and to daily study his Word in the Holy Bible for truth, strength, and guidance in your life. For as was said in James 5:15-16 ‘And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him. Confess your faults, one to another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed.’”
Sonny is survived by his only sibling, his sister Marion Winrich; her children, Cynthia (Gilles) Winrich Poupard and Jennifer (Charlie) Higgins, and their children, Hannah Mae Poupard and Charles Alexander Higgins. Sonny is also survived by his loving family of five step-children, Joseph (Gary) Schilling, Richard (Roxanne) Schilling, Michael Froseth, Matthew (Kristine) Froseth, and Duane (Diane) Froseth; and 22 wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations/contributions to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First, Ave., Eau Claire, WI, 54703.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. A Celebration of Life and burial of ashes will take place this spring, at the site of his wife, in Forest Hill Cemetery.
