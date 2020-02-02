Olonzo "Lonnie" W. Wood, Jr., 80 of Fall Creek, WI. passed away Thursday, January 30th, 2020, at his home with family at his side.
Lonnie was born on January 29th, 1940, the son of Olonzo W, Sr. and Virginia (Bell) Wood in Nokesville, VA. He grew up in Virginia and later was united in marriage to Sandra Miller on June 24th, 1960, in Maryland. Lonnie resided in Thorp, Cadott and Fall Creek were he was a Contractor and Farmer. He was active in his church and for 28 years he provided mission service through building houses and churches, distributing food, clothing and other items in Mexico.
He enjoyed designing items, helping family with construction projects, deer hunting and was a fire fighter in Virginia.
Olonzo is survived by his Wife-Sandra E. Wood, Children-Walter (Denise) Wood, Charles (Dora) Wood, George (Jodi) Wood and Carman (Mark) Maly; Grandchildren-Grace (Adam), Rebekah, Abigail, Elizabeth, Michael, Levi, Jesse, Amber (Jacob), Andrew (Samantha), Ahna, Nathan, Nicholas, Anna (Cody), Geneva (Randy), Tory, Virginia and Jacqueline; 8 Great Grandchildren; a Brother-James (Ginny) Wood and Sisters-Sarah Burke, Bertha White and Mary (Alden) Gough.
He was preceded in death by his Parents and a Brother-Roy Wood.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6th, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church 11591 17th Ave. Chippewa Falls, WI. 54729 with Rev. Bruce Schmidt and Rev. John van Gorkom officiating. Interment will be in the Edson Union Cemetery, Town of Edson with Committal Service at 3:00 PM on Thursday.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church and also One hour prior to the services Thursday morning at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
