Orin A. Keys, age 85, passed away February 21, 2023, in Fort Pierce, FL, after a brief illness. Orin was born August 24, 1937, in Plum City, WI, to Herbert and Melvina (Doughty) Keys. Orin graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1955, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On April 30, 1960, he married Deleda Komro in Arkansaw. They later divorced and on January 1, 1983, he married Mavis Smith in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Orin worked for Bauer Built for several years before taking up farming full time. He operated farms in several locations in Wisconsin before relocating to Florida in 1979. In Florida he worked for several large dairy operations and later sold veterinary supplies. Orin was active in his local church and remained an avid fan of Wisconsin sports teams.
Orin is survived by his wife, Mavis Keys, children Randall (Caryl) Keys of Rock Falls, WI, Richard (Anita Kendall) Keys, of Lake City, MN, Ronald (Heidi) Keys of Mondovi, WI, and step-children Rick (Cindy) Smith of Fort Pierce, Denise Dinocola, of Fort Pierce and Mitchell (Denise) Smith of Tampa, FL, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Orin was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Annabelle Baab, and sisters Judy Harmon and Jane Byington.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at The Barn at Mirror Lake, 656 N Eau Claire St, Mondovi, from 1-4:30 p.m.
