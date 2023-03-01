Orin Keys

Orin A. Keys, age 85, passed away February 21, 2023, in Fort Pierce, FL, after a brief illness. Orin was born August 24, 1937, in Plum City, WI, to Herbert and Melvina (Doughty) Keys. Orin graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1955, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On April 30, 1960, he married Deleda Komro in Arkansaw. They later divorced and on January 1, 1983, he married Mavis Smith in Fort Pierce, Florida.

