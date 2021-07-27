Orlin “Bud” Simonson, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Bud was born August 9, 1932 to the late Lloyd and Hazel (Werlein) Simonson in Eau Claire. On June 16, 1951, Bud was united in marriage to Mary Glanville at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Together they raised their two children, Nancy and Gary. For 43 years Bud worked for Pope and Talbot before retiring. Bud was a jack of all trades having built many houses and boats; only 1 boat sank. As his son, Gary, says, “Every time I fix something, I ask myself ‘how would Dad do this’?” Bud will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary; son, Gary (Debbie); granddaughter, Carly (Taylor) Brady; grandson, Cory Simonson; step grandson, Anthony Minto; great granddaughters, Sophia and Tessa; sister, Patricia (Daryl) Livingston; brothers, Lloyd “Page” (Janet) and Larry Simonson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy, and brother, Joe Simonson.
The family would like to thank John for his Wednesday morning visits with Bud. A thank you also goes to the doctors and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for the special care they gave Bud.
Private family services and interment will be held. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
