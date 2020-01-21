Orris Bradison

Orris Spencer Bradison was the only child of Ole and Selma (Lunde) Bradison born on November 15, 1925 in Bruce Valley, WI. He received his grade school education there and farmed with his father. They later moved to Strum where Spencer and his father did janitor work for the Churches of St. Paul’s (the white church) as well as Immanuel Lutheran in Strum. Spencer and his father continued to farming on Spencer’s aunt Tina and uncle Christian Thompson’s farm. He later farmed the Lunde farm on the “prairie”. After both parents died he moved back to Strum until steps were too hard to climb and he moved to Eleva to have no steps to climb.
The church was very important to Spencer and he was a dedicated bell-ringer. He was particular on how the bells were to be rung. A special timing, he would explain, was absolutely necessary. He kept track of the people he know all his life. His apartment was filled with all their obituaries and every card he ever received.
Spencer was survived only by the children of his cousins.
On December 4, 2019, he tripped and fell and entered Dove Healthcare, Osseo where he passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020.
A memorial will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Strum. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family.