Orval Otto Knegendorf, proud veteran of the Army National Guard, 83 of Colfax, died September 2, 2021, peacefully at home. Orval was born on August 30, 1938, in Spring Lake township. He was the son of Carl and Dora (Simon) Knegendorf. He worked many jobs over the years but two of his favorites were working at UW-River Falls and Kramer Construction. He enjoyed any work that allowed him to further his education and knowledge.
Orval married June Beaver and together they had two children. They later divorced and he married Linda (Seng) Wolf and was a second dad to her six children. Orval and Linda celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on August 17. Together, they lived in the Elmwood and Spring Valley areas as well as Lake Havasu City, Ariz., before retiring in Colfax. He loved his family, raising and riding horses, exploring the Arizona deserts, Sunday drives, fishing and living the country life.
Orval is survived by his wife Linda; children Donald (Jill) Knegendorf and Bev (Pat) Knegendorf; John (Sally) Wolf, Don (Robin) Wolf, Ron (Heidi) Wolf, Rick Wolf, Candee (Daryl) Olson, and Randy Wolf; sister-in-law Cloris Seng; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edgar, sister Elaine and other extended family.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery-Hatchville, at a later date.
