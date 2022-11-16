Orville A. Anderson, age 92, of Eau Claire, died on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

Orville was born November 2, 1930 to the late Andrew and Anna (Johnson) Anderson in Clear Lake (Black Brook Township), Wisconsin. In 1948, he graduated from Clear Lake High School. Orville proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953 with the Scout Dog Patrol Unit #26 with his German Shepard, Avie.

Recommended for you