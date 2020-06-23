Orville Conrad Brenner passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire at the age of 92. He was born on November 25th, 1927 to Alfred and Millie (Sorensen) Brenner in Thorp, WI, moving to the town of Ruby in 1936 . Orville was a graduate of Stanley High School, and served in the Army from 1945-1947, and was honorably discharged. He married the love of his life, Catherine Abts, in 1947, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Arcadia. They farmed in Elk Mound and the Town of Ruby, eventually settling in Cadott in 1971. Orville worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire for over 40 years, retiring in 1990.
He was a member of All Saints Parish, serving on the buildings and grounds committee, and singing in the church choir for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and was a noted square dance caller. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golf. He and Catherine enjoyed many winters in Winter Haven, Florida.
He is survived by his son Rodney (Nanna), of Winter, WI, daughters Karlene (John) Lee, of Holcombe, WI, Lou Ann (Deacon Ned) Willkom, of Cadott, Patricia Pozarski of Burnsville, MN, and Lori (Roger) Zumbrock, of Chippewa Falls, WI.
He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Catherine, in 2018, daughter Charlotte Goodman, one son-in-law Ronald Pozarski, parents Alfred and Millie Brenner, brothers Rodney and Alvin, and sister Adelia Tollefson.
Orv was a devoted husband, who loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He has left us all a legacy of much love and many memories. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI, with Father William Felix officiating.
Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, with Military Honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW.
A Visitation will be from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Wednesday morning at the Church.
The family wishes to thank the Chippewa Manor staff for their care and devotion to Orville and Catherine these last few years.
Memorials may be sent to Lou Ann Willkom, P.O. Box 136, Cadott, WI, 54727
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.