Orvin Ruben Knudtson, 92, of Eau Claire, died October 3, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System- Eau Claire. He broke his hip two days prior and developed pneumonia.
He was born on September 8, 1929, on the family farm in Chimney Rock, WI, to Charley and Mary (Evenson) Knudtson. As the youngest of eight children, he had many fond memories of running through the hills of Chimney Rock and stopping off at the neighbors on his way home from school for a visit and a home baked treat. He attended Hawkinson Grade School and finished his 8th grade education at Independence Junior High School.
At the age of 14, he set off with his life-long best buddy and brother, Raymond, for work on the farms of North Dakota. Their nephew, Clifford, joined them for a summer of hard work and adventure. He then returned to Eleva and worked various jobs in farming, trucking, beer delivery and as a mechanic.
Orvin served our country in the Korean War from 1951-1953. He suffered a back injury from a fall down a hill with heavy equipment strapped to his back but completed his line of duty and was honorably discharged. Doctors later determined he needed back surgery. He went on to work at the product counter, aka City Desk at J.H. Larsen Electric Company in Eau Claire, retiring at the age of 50 with a Veteran’s disability due to ongoing pain and mobility issues from the back injury.
He married Margene Ruth Hageness on March 16, 1957, at Pleasant Valley Church in rural Eleva, WI. They had four children, Mike, Dan, Debbie and Cindy. Margene passed away in 2019.
In his younger years, he liked to fish, garden, trade antiques and tinker with old cars. He was a member of the American Legion Post 459, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Masonic Temple. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and spoke it fluently.
Orvin is survived by his children, Mike, Dan, Debbie (Mike) Hong, Eau Claire, and Cindy (Jon) Skare of St. Paul, MN; and his five grandchildren, Sarah McIntosh, Angie Meyers, Jessica Glumske, Luke Skare and Leah Hill. He is further survived by 13 great grandchildren; Grace, Siena, Lincoln and Jude McIntosh, Jackson, Elena, Charlie, Maxwell and Theodore Meyers, Xander, Elin and Samuel Glumske and Baby Hill due in February; his brother and life-long best buddy, Raymond Knudtson; sisters-in-law, Shirley Brown and Dorothy Hageness, along with many nieces and nephews.
Orvin was preceded in death by his wife, parents, six siblings and spouses; Minnie (Clarence) Johnson, Elvina (Joe) Helgeson, Milford (Virginia), Ingvald (Ann), Johnny (Ethel) and Helma (Frank) Heath, and brothers-in-law, Donald Hageness and Reuben Brown.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 15 at 11am at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Aaron Hamilton will be officiating. Private family interment will take place at Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery with full military honors.
