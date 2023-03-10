Waldbuesser.jpg

Otto Waldbuesser, age 89, of Menomonie, WI, went home to his Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023. After living with congestive heart failure for over five years, Otto died at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 22, 1933, to Otto and Louise Waldbuesser. Family and friends called him Junior. Some still do. He lived in Chicago, IL, with his parents until age 11, at which time they purchased Louise’s mother and father’s farm and moved to Colfax, WI.

