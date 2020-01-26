Otto R. Zieche, III, 60, of Cornell, WI passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI.
He was born November 18, 1959 in St. Charles, IL to Otto and Hazel (Thurston) Zieche, Jr. He married Amy Rasmussen on September 12, 1992 in Bloomer, WI.
Otto is survived by his Wife, Amy of Cornell; Son, Zach (Katelyn Thomas) Zieche of Holcombe; Grandchildren, Henry and Eleanor Zieche of Holcombe, Father and Mother in Law Neil and Madgeline Rasmussen of Bloomer; Sister, Patti Zieche-Davidson; and his beloved dogs Buddy and Bandit.
He is preceded in death by his Parents; and sister Jeannie Adams.
Otto worked as a cook for 30 years at Main Street Café in Bloomer, Chuck’s on Claremont in Eau Claire and several other area restaurants. He then went on to work as a forklift operator at Midwest Manufacturing, Great Northern Corporation and DHL. He enjoyed fishing, pontooning, mowing his lawn, snow blowing his driveway, listening to music, especially Josh Groban and was an avid Packers fan. Otto enjoyed conversation and had made many friends. He will be remembered for his kind spirit.
A celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2020. Inurnment will follow at the Town of Cleveland Cemetery.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is serving the family. To leave an online condolence for Otto’s family, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com