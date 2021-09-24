Sorry, an error occurred.
On Thursday, September 16, 2021 Pamela Joy Brooks, of Altoona lost her battle with cancer. Pam was born on February 25, 1955 to Bernard and Joyce Sewilo and lived most of her life in Eau Claire.
Pam loved her family, she enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords and watching birds. She was a kind and caring woman despite what the world tossed at her.
She is survived by her son Matt and two brothers Steve and Ron.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
