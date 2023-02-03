Pamela (Pam) K. (Williams) Brumberg, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 15 at Cambridge Senior Living, Eau Claire, WI. She was born on February 17, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI, to Roswell and Ruth (Able) Williams.

Pam was raised in Milwaukee until family moved to Eau Claire when she was in 4th grade. She was a 1962 graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School. After High School Pam married Gary Brumberg on February 28, 1964, with whom she shares two daughters.

