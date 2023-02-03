Pamela (Pam) K. (Williams) Brumberg, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 15 at Cambridge Senior Living, Eau Claire, WI. She was born on February 17, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI, to Roswell and Ruth (Able) Williams.
Pam was raised in Milwaukee until family moved to Eau Claire when she was in 4th grade. She was a 1962 graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School. After High School Pam married Gary Brumberg on February 28, 1964, with whom she shares two daughters.
She worked briefly at Benrud Realty and later at Herrick and Hart Law Firm as a Legal Assistant, where she spent most of her career. Pam enjoyed life and spending time with her family and friends. Some of her passions were spending time at the cottage, sewing/knitting, reading, bowling, vacationing, gambling, theatre, baking Christmas cookies and just being social. She had a love for dogs and held Baxter, Logan and Cooper close to her heart. Pam was formerly involved with Kinship and also a member of TTT National Society, a group that raised money to send deserving girls to camp who wouldn’t have had the opportunity.
Pam is survived by her daughters, Kim Peterson and Cathy Filla (Mike); grandchildren, Eliana Chen, Samantha Koehler and Kendra Filla; siblings, Carole Mason and Mark Williams (Cheryl); sisters-in-law, Linda Elwell (Steve) and Diane (Kujak) Brumberg; as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband (Gary) of nearly 32 years at his death; her parents, Roswell and Ruth (Able) Williams; parents-in-law, Stuart and Mildred (Aanstad) Brumberg; brothers-in-law, Rick Brumberg, Steve Brumberg, and Chuck Mason, Ken Loesch (Kim’s Partner); and her dear friends, Victor and Nettie (Samb) Kopp.
There will be a private family burial held at Lakeview Cemetery. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Pam are invited to a Celebration of Life on her birthday, February 17, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Court-n-House Bar and Grill “Sidebar,” 113 W Grand Avenue, Eau Claire, WI. Pam liked to give and receive birthday cards, so please consider bringing her a birthday card with a favorite memory of her inside.
Memorials may be sent to the Eau Claire Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI, or on the website www.eccha.org.
The family would like to thank Pam’s caregivers at Marshfield Hospital (4th Floor), The Heritage Memory Care Center, Cambridge Senior Living, St. Croix Hospice, as well as friends and family who visited and cared for Pam.
