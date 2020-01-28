Pamela Creydt

Pamela “Pam” Sue Creydt, age 61 of Altoona died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Marshfield Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pam was born on July 18, 1958 in Wausau, WI to Milton and Suzanne (Uttecht) Schmidt. She was a 1976 graduate of Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School and attended McConnell Travel School in Minneapolis, MN. In her early years of employment, Pam worked in management in the hospitality industry for Carlson Companies. After 15 years of working in the Twin Cities, she met the love of her life, and was united in marriage to Joel Richard Creydt on October 7, 1989. They started their married life in Altoona where she would work for the Federal Courts Western District of Wisconsin until her retirement in the spring of 2019.
Pam was extremely generous, warm, and caring with everyone she met. She loved crafting and was part of a special ladies craft group. An avid traveler, Pam traveled to 49 of the 50 states and enjoyed road trips with Joel, their special group of friends and girls’ trips. Pam was also a wonderful host and spent many weeks out of the summer treating her nieces and nephews to a special visit to her home. She was quick-witted with a contagious smile that lit up a room and was always up for a board or card game with family, friends, or her sweet neighborhood children.
Pam is survived by her husband Joel, her parents Milton and Suzanne, her nine special nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own: Jeremy Schmidt, Eric Resch, Kyle Resch, Cody Schmidt, Nicole Resch, Kyra Klumpyan, Logan Schmidt, Lilly Schumacher, and Colin Klumpyan. Brothers Randall (Sandy) Schmidt, Todd (Kelly) Schmidt, sisters Judi (Andy) Resch and Lauri (Mark) Klumpyan, all of Birnamwood. In-laws, Terry (Lydia) Creydt, Saratoga Springs, NY, Lynne Glinski, Green Bay, Mary Creydt, Madison, Cindy (Tony) Brooks, Waterford, WI, many additional nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephew, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her in-laws, Omer and Ardis Creydt, and sister-in-law Susan Schmidt.
A special thank you goes out to Dr. Naqvi and staff of the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Care Center and Marshfield Clinic Health System-Eau Claire Hospital for their exceptional care during Pam’s illness.
Memorial service will take place at 12 pm (noon) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Bill Sutlief and Interim Associate Pastor Mary Kay Ashley officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning from 9 am until the time of service and continue in the Trinity Room at church immediately following the service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Birnamwood, WI.
Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church of Birnamwood Cemetery Fund or the Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.