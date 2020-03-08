Pamela Gaul

Pamela Jean. Gaul, 64 of Largo, FL passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice in Seminole Florida.
Pam was born on January 28, 1956 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Clifford Roy and Wilburta Ann Wibel (Myers). She married Richard Jay Gaul on January 16, 1982 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Pam was first and foremost a loving mother who adored her sons. She wore many hats and was a loving wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many people near and far from where she resided. She was also the most loving dog mom a pet could ever ask for and treated all of her pets like part of the family.
Pam was a shining light and free spirit who had a way of brightening the room whenever she walked into it. She had a depth of energy that radiated from her and everything she did. It’s because of this Pam had many friends and people that adored her. She would welcome strangers with open arms and never passed judgment on those who were different from her. She loved fully in everything she did.
In 1980, Pamela started her own successful commercial art business, Keylines, Etc. and served as its President and CEO until she retired in 2010. During that time she developed advertising artwork for small and large-scale national companies.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; sister and husband; Theresa Wade and Mike Wade; brother Randy Wibel, sons, Damian Schwellenbach, and Casey, Kevin and Jason Gaul and daughter-in-law Jennifer Gaul; grandchildren Braden and Kaiton Gaul;
Pamela was preceded in death by her father Clifford R. Wibel, mother Wilburta A. Schara and brother Clifford Wibel, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI with Pastor Sue Lewan officiating. Visitation will be held 11:00 am-12:30 pm during which a light lunch will be served. The service will follow at 12:30 pm.
Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Pamela’s name.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.