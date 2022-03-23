Pamela Corwin Haag passed away from congestive heart failure and post-polio syndrome at home cared, for by hospice and her husband of 51 years, Rick. She was born in Eau Claire, WI, on July 24, 1947, to George and Bernice Corwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Jr., Keith, Jerry and Tim; and sisters, Nancy Crawford and Kathleen Knutson. She leaves behind her husband, Rick; brother, Kerry; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Corwin; and brother-in-law, Pete Haag. Also mourning her passing are five godchildren, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. At the age of 9, Pam contracted Polio and spent the next year in the hospital in Eau Claire. After some recovery, she was able to return home and to school using a wheelchair. For most of her school years in Eau Claire she was the only student in a wheelchair, but enjoyed being pushed from class to class by her “jock” friends. Her years at Memorial High School gave her fond memories and life-long friends. At the age of 17, she moved to Tustin, CA, to live with her sister, Nancy, and her family to receive further orthopedic surgeries to become as independent as possible. Her therapy continued for two more years at Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona. After achieving partial independence through the therapy at Casa, she entered the University of California, Riverside, in 1968. She graduated with High Honors in 1972 with a BA in sociology, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. During her time at UCR, she met and married her husband, Rick Haag, in 1970. After graduating she started working for the County of Riverside, first as a mental health worker and then as an eligibility technician. She had to take early retirement after 17 years due to complications from post-polio syndrome. Pam and Rick were active in many endeavors over their 51 years together. They were longtime members of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, serving as youth group advisors, members of the choir and in leadership positions. They were also active in Episcopal Marriage Encounter, holding leadership positions and presenting over 50 weekends. After Rick’s retirement as an educator at the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, they moved to Hemet in 2004. To quote one of Pam’s “adopted” granddaughters, “Pam was truly the most thoughtful person in the world. No matter whose birthday, anniversary, graduation or baby shower in her life, she always had a beautiful written card (filled with her special confetti, of course) in the mail ready to celebrate them on their day. She cherished and loved every single person in her life — and there were so many.” A “Celebration of Life” will be planned for a later date.
