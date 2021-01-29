Pamela Joan (Marek) Kjesbo, 70, of Eau Claire passed away January 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Pam was born January 26, 1950 to Donald and Sharon Marek in Eau Claire. She graduated from St. Bede’s Academy when it was still an all-girls school. She later joined the Navy and was honorably discharged.
She was united in marriage to Gene Kjesbo and together they had two children. They were later divorced.
Pam held multiple jobs over the years. She enjoyed music, playing Bingo and cards, and doing the Polka. She would say her greatest accomplishments were her grandsons who she loved dearly.
Pam is survived by her sons Terry and Brian (Kellie) Kjesbo and her grandsons Lucas and Jacob Kjesbo; Brothers Dan (Barb) Marek and John (Roxie) Marek; Sister Jane (Steve) Hestekin.
She is further survived by nephews Brad (Jess) Marek, Scott (Maurine) Marek, Chad (Amanda) Hestekin and nieces Nicole (Matt) Dewitz, Melissa (Britt) Marek, and Sara (Billy) Harper. As well as many great nieces, nephews, cousins and special family friend, Ann Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Carol Marek.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Bob’s House for Dogs.
Cremation rites have been accorded and celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com