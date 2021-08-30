Pamela Lampe

Pamela Sue (Powers) Lampe passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her summer home in Biwabik, MN. Pam persevered with several health issues in recent years.
Pam was born on October 28, 1948 to Vern and Ardis Powers in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1966. She attended UWEC for Art, was a talented artist, and continued her work in water colors throughout her life, taking numerous classes, usually with the theme of natures beauty.
Pam moved to Alaska in the mid 1970s where she worked on the Trans Alaska Pipeline as a quality control officer. She later worked as an accountant for a large construction company in Fairbanks, and finished her career working as a tax auditor for the State of Alaska. In that capacity, she traveled alone in her motor home to remote areas of Alaska and assisted employers in complying with tax laws. She loved nature, sitting around a campfire, and cooking her freshly caught fish.
In 1999, Pam retired and married George Lampe in Fairbanks. They enjoyed camping along the Alaskan highways, and traveled each summer to the home they built in northern Minnesota, where they enjoyed campfires and Finnish saunas.
Pam was a kind and caring person throughout her life who cared for and helped others. She was a loving sister, wife, and friend.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Ardis Powers, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, George, brother, Ron (Dianne) Powers of Lake Hallie, WI, sisters, Ann (Chris) Abbey of Clovis, CA, and Jody (Brian) Runge of Fall Creek, WI. She is also survived by her nephews, Brian (Lou) Powers, Erik (Sarah) Powers, Max Abbey, (Lynn Mayhue), and Cody Runge, and four grand-nieces/nephews. Pam is further survived by her aunt, Muriel Baumgarten, and numerous cousins and friends.
A service will be held at the Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik, MN on Aug. 31 at 2:00 p.m.
