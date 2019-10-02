Pamela Magadance

Pamela Marie (Kasten) Magadance of New Richmond, WI, died on Sunday September 8, 2019 due to end stage kidney disease. She is survived by her beloved cousin Sheila (Lewis) Haroldson of Sun City West, AZ. All of her other relatives have pre-deceased her — her beloved Mother, Ethel Marion Kasten; her devoted Father, Charles Cooper Kasten; her maternal grand-parents, Marie (nee Hoffman) Schell and Paul Schell of Eau Claire; and her paternal grand-parents, Marion Kasten and Charles G. Kasten. She is also survived by her very-much-loved German Shepherd Dog Gigi and cat Butterscotch. She is also survived by her best friends Virginia Bailey and Amber Stewart.
Pamela was born and grew up in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated high school in 1963 from North High School in Eau Claire. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, graduated in 1967 with a B.S. in accounting and became a CPA. Pam went to law school at William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated with a J. D. in 1978. She was employed for 20 plus years with Honeywell, Inc. as their Tax Counsel.
Her life was always devoted to her love for horses and dogs which she thoroughly enjoyed showing in competitions. Up to her death, she was active in the St. Paul German Shepherd Dog Club.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire and service will be follow at 11 a.m. Final resting will be at Lakeview Cemetery that same day.